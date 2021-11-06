Five Families totaling 12 individuals received their First Family certificates during a reception at the Oct. 25 meeting of the Defiance County Genealogy Society. Nickolas Wilhelm, of Fort Wayne, received the award for eight of his early ancestors with surnames Wilhelm, Strahle, Fischaess, Eckert, and Harriger, who all resided in Washington Township. Nick’s sisters Paula Wilhelm Oglesby and Mary Wilhelm Gardner also received the award, both currently reside in California and were unable to attend.
Patricia Rosaline Campbell resident of Santa Ana, Calif., received the award for 12 of her early ancestors with surnames Campbell, Lunger, Gier, Markel, Eckert, Strahle, and Fischaess, who all resided in Washington Township.
Daniel Clinker resident of Albany, Ohio, received the award for 28 of his early ancestors with surnames Clinker, Reed, Mulligan, Woodcox, Markel, Gier, Sanders, Tharp, Evert, Lorah, Huff, Kuhn, Smith, Meeker, Riek, Messerly, Mehring, and Bradley, who resided in Delaware, Tiffin, Noble, Defiance and Farmer townships.
Timothy Weible resident of Moreno Valley, Calif.; Lynette Dunbar Weible of Lady Lake, Fla.; Aaron Weible of Defiance; Kent Dunbar of Pittsboro , Ind.; Janelle Dunbar Dillon of Danville, Ind.; and Lynda Dunbar Sheets of Wauseon; received the award for 11 of their early ancestors with surnames Rohn, Landis, Dunbar, Troeger, Thieroff and Wolfrum who resided in Highland and Richland townships.
Thelma Riehle, of Edgerton, received the award for six of her early ancestors with surnames Koerner, Fink, Riehle, Richardson, and Orr who resided in Milford and Farmer townships.
Through the First Family applications, Patricia Campbell learned she shared ancestors with both Nick Wilhelm and Dan Clinker making them her “cousins”. They met for the first time at the First Family reception.
Each family presented information about their ancestors. Nick Wilhelm brought several vintage items used by his ancestors, including a froe used to make wooden shingles. Patricia Campbell’s earliest ancestor was Archibald Campbell who first resided in Washington Township in 1845. “Arched” served in the War of 1812 and his father McDonald Campbell served in the Revolutionary War.
Dan Clinker reported he is the ninth generation of Clinker’s to reside in Defiance County since 1854. The first two generations to reside in Tiffin Twp. were Christian Clinker, Veteran of the Revolutionary War and his son Samuel Clinker, Veteran of the War of 1812. His earliest ancestor to reside in Delaware Township by the winter of 1820 was Benjamin Mulligan. Ben served as a juror on the first court in Williams County at Defiance that was held on 5 April 1824. Delaware Township later became part of Defiance County in October 1845. Daniel’s ancestor Rachel Perry-Tharp’s lineage can be documented back to Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry and Mayflower Pilgrim George Soule.
Janelle Dunbar Dillon reported that her earliest ancestor to reside in Richland Twp. was William Rohn in 1822 with his wife, Elizabeth Landis Rohn, and their daughter, Mary Rohn Tittle-Dunbar. Thelma Riehle reported her earliest ancestor was Rev. Gottlieb David Koerner and wife Christiania Fink in Milford Twp. in 1859. Their daughter Mary married Adam Riehle. The Koerner-Riehle family has held a reunion for the last 89 years at the Emanuel United Methodist Church on Kramer Rd, Edgerton; the 2020 and 2021 reunions were via Zoom.
Any member of the Defiance County Chapter of the OGS who is a direct descendant of an individual who settled in the area now encompassed by Defiance County before 1860, may apply to become a member of the First Families of Defiance County. All generations from applicant to the ancestor must be proven with documentation. The application and payment of a one-time fee of $15 must be received by Aug. 1, 2022. Applicants are not required to reside or ever have been a resident of Defiance County. Applications are available to print on the Chapter website. https://www.defiancecountygenealogy.org/ for questions or assistance, contact the Defiance County Genealogical Society at P.O. Box 7006, Defiance, Ohio 43512 or email defiancegenealogy2002@yahoo.co.
The next DCGS meeting will be Nov. 22, 2021, with guest speaker Cara Bolley from the Defiance Library. Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster Street, Defiance. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the Defiance College gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
