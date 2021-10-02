Defiance Class of 1949
Photo courtesy of Maryann Thatcher

Five members of the Defiance High School Class of 1949 met at Sweetwater Chophouse, Defiance, on Sept. 18 to celebrate their 72nd class reunion. There are 29 surviving members of a class of 102. Another patron at the restaurant picked up the check for six dinners. Pictured above, from left are: Jonas Mack, John Weber, Margaret Mack, Maryann Thatcher, Joanne Pion and Ilene Hohenburger.

