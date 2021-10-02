Five members of the Defiance High School Class of 1949 met at Sweetwater Chophouse, Defiance, on Sept. 18 to celebrate their 72nd class reunion. There are 29 surviving members of a class of 102. Another patron at the restaurant picked up the check for six dinners. Pictured above, from left are: Jonas Mack, John Weber, Margaret Mack, Maryann Thatcher, Joanne Pion and Ilene Hohenburger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.