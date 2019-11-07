November’s exhibit at the Florida Public Library will be hand-crafted decorative pieces made from upcycled books and other types of paper. The display was created by Florida resident Jennifer Steffens, who will be at the library at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 to demonstrate the craft. This event is open to the public, and all supplies will be furnished.
