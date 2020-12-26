Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held its third virtual meeting in December recently. Members participating included: Kim Beek, Nan Bretz, Suzanne Geis, Ann Hange, Mary Heisler, Millie Holzer, Nancy Miller, Helene Moog, Deb Opdycke, Candi Overmyer, Janet Steffy, Jan Strauss and Bev Wittes.

The business meeting included approving minutes and treasurer’s report, reports from committees and a discussion of how the group can help the Adriel Foster Care program. Beta Zeta will donate money to the program and individuals may donate through Adriel’s Amazon wish list. Beta Zeta will meet again in March, either in person at Northwest State Community College, or through another virtual meeting. Bob DeWille with the Mat Weaver’s Ministry will be the presenter.

Following the meeting, Suzanne Geis and Nancy Miller led the group in a program on Christmas memories which included Christmas bingo combined with members sharing their memories, a rousing rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” with motions, and the singing of Christmas carols.

Recommended for you

Load comments