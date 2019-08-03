The Defiance County Genealogical Society met on July 22 to tour the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum in Defiance.
Various exhibits demonstrate the history of the Defiance area from the first native inhabitants to the first white traders and settlers and early merchants.
The military history of the forts along the Maumee and Auglaize rivers is an important part of Defiance’s past. The museum has much information and various artists’ renditions of Fort Defiance and other forts.
One of the pioneers of interest is the well-known John “Johnny Appleseed” Chapman who first started an apple nursery at the mouth of the Tiffin River near Defiance in 1828. Later he planted additional nurseries along the river in the Defiance area.
In 1830, President Jackson passed the Indian Removal Act, exchanging Indian lands in the east for unorganized lands west of the Mississippi. In 1842, the Wyandot reservation was relinquished, which marked the end of organized tribal life in Ohio. Local physician, Dr. Jonas Colby, from Defiance, accompanied the Indians west on the “Trail of Tears.” Display cases of numerous Indian artifacts are of interest in the museum.
The Canal Era display shows how in 1842 the Wabash and Erie Canal was completed from Fort Wayne to Defiance. The next year the Miami Erie Canal was finished from Defiance to Toledo. These canals were at one time very active in Defiance and became the chief means of transporting goods to market until the railroads were built through the area.
Another exhibit shows German coins left in the Defiance area by early immigrants.
Bridging the Maumee River was an important step in the growth of the city of Defiance. As motorists currently wait for a new Clinton Street Bridge, it is interesting to see the museum’s images and information about the history of the river bridges over the years.
The Defiance County Genealogical Society will not meet in August. The next meeting will be Sept. 24.
