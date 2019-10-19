The Defiance County Genealogical Society will hold its annual First Families reception and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at St. John United Church of Christ. Frank Butwin, dressed as General Wayne, will give a presentation about the “Life and Times of General ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne.”
An experienced historian, Butwin resides in Perrysburg and serves on the boards of the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor, the Perrysburg Area Historical Museum, and the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Commission. He is a past member of the Waterville Historical Society board.
He recently retired as the research and development director of an area chemical company. He has served in many officer positions on the executive committee of the Toledo Local Section of the American Chemical Society.
The subject of Butwin’s presentation, Anthony Wayne was a U.S. Army officer, statesman, businessman, plantation owner and member of the United States House of Representatives. Wayne adopted a military career at the outset of the American Revolutionary War, where his military exploits, boldness, fiery personality, and strict disciplinary methods earned him the nickname “Mad Anthony.”
He later served as commander in chief of the Army in the 1790s and led the Legion of the United States on a campaign against the Indians on the frontier that culminated in the Battle of the Fallen Timbers and the Greeneville Treaty. The presentation will cover his formative years, military careers, legends, legacies, and his unusual death.
The far-reaching significance of his campaign in the Ohio Country of the Northwest Territory during 1792-96 will be emphasized.
Following the Anthony Wayne presentation, First Families chairman Mary Scranton will honor several new 2019 applicants as they become members of First Families of Defiance County. Some of those attending will be coming from as far away as California. Also, two Centennial certificates will be awarded.
To become a First Families member, an applicant must have researched and provided documentation that he or she is directly descended from an individual who settled in Defiance County before 1860. To qualify to receive a Defiance County Centennial certificate, one item of proof is required which shows that a family member resided in Defiance County in 1918 or before.
Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance.
The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side of the church from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
