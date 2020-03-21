DAR winners

The Elijah Gunn Sr. Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual George Washington Tea. Honored were the winners of the American history essay contest. Pictured are Calleigh Stoner (left), Liberty Center; chapter regent Joyce Eberle; and Zebadiah Kramer, St. John’s. Not pictured are Ian Gurney, St. John’s; and Leah Orr, Liberty Center.

