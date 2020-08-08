Raymond Dailey, of Defiance, was recently awarded the Fifth Masonic District Community Service Award. Dailey has been very active in promoting the Christmas for Kids program for many years. In the photo, the Grand Master of Masons for Ohio, Keith Newton (left), presents Dailey with a lantern in recognition of his service to the community.
