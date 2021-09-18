Fourteen members of the Current Event Club gathered at noon on Sept. 10 at Slammin’ Sammies for the annual officers’ luncheon.
President Susan King welcomed members to the first event of the Club’s 107th year. Due to the pandemic the club did not meet for the 106th year.
The tables were decorated with a fall theme. This year’s study topic, “Popular American Female Authors” was highlighted with books from the five authors to be studied. Bookmarks and small bottles of hand sanitizer were given as favors to each club member.
President King introduced Cara Potter, director of the Defiance Public Library System. Potter became director in February 2020. In March of 2020 the pandemic hit causing changes to be made. Potter closed the three buildings; Defiance, Sherwood, and Hicksville for weeks. The overdue fines were eliminated and still continue to be waived. An automatic renewal system has been put into practice. A curbside service is now available and automatic doors have been installed. The big desk has been returned to its original location in the main lobby of the Defiance Library. The front steps have been replaced and heating elements were installed to melt snow and ice.
Potter is very enthusiastic about the future of the Defiance Public Library System, she mentioned several projects in the works. One being to locate a space outside of the library to be used as a meeting room for library meetings and events.
The next meeting of the Current Event Club will be Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m., hosted by Agnes McDonald in her home and the program will be presented by Pat Squire.
