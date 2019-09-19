Fifteen members of the Current Event Club gathered at noon Friday at Slammin’ Sammies, Defiance for the annual officers’ luncheon.
President Barbara Warncke welcomed members to the first event of the club’s 105th year. The tables were decorated with a fall theme, as well as various books related to this year’s study topic, “Notable Female Philanthropists.”
Warncke introduced Tami VanAlstine from the Defiance Dream Center. Her talk centered around what the Dream Center does in Defiance. The center provides encouragement and hope to people in difficult situations. Volunteers throughout the Defiance area serve by doing clean-up projects, home repairs, lawn care and minor auto maintenance and repairs, just to name a few. Many lives are changed with the help they receive from the Dream Center. VanAlstine led a tour of the Dream Center’s facilities at the end of the meeting.
The next meeting of Current Event will be Oct. 11 at GlennPark community room. Marilyn Mallott will be hostess and Linda Diehl will present the program.
