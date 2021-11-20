The Current Event Club met in the home of Regina Snyder on Nov. 12. There were 11 members and one guest in attendance. Everyone enjoyed the fall decorations and table setting the host provided. President Susan King welcomed the members and thanked Snyder for hosting the meeting.
Following the business meeting, Joanne Murphy’s paper on Debbie Macomber, popular American author, was presented.
According to Murphy’s paper: Macomber has more than 200 million copies in print worldwide. Her novels have spent more than 1,000 weeks on The New York Times bestseller lists. Besides her many stories, she has a blog, monthly newsletter, digital magazine, stories that have appeared on the Hallmark Channel and children’s books. Her books are available in hardcover, paperback and Kindle.
The next meeting of the Current Event Club will be at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Jewell Cafe for the Christmas luncheon. Member need to RSVP by Dec. 3 to Ann Small or Susan King.
