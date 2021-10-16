The Oct. 8 meeting of the Current Event Club was hosted by Agnes McDonald at her home in Defiance, with 15 members in attendance.
In keeping with this year’s club program theme, “Popular American Female Authors,’ president Susan King welcomed members and read several quotations of notable literary personalities and authors.
Following a short business meeting, Janet Koch, program committee member, introduced Pat Squire, who presented the program on author Mary Higgins Clark.
The next meeting of Current Event Club will be held Nov. 12 at the home of Regina Snyder, 232 Adams Street. Joanne Murphy will present the program topic.
