The Current Event Club held its annual Christmas luncheon on Dec. 10 at the Jewell Cafe.
The luncheon was coordinated by Ann Small and Susan King, with 12 members and one guest in attendance. Everyone enjoyed their luncheon and a Merry Christmas was wished to all.
The next meeting of the Current Event Club will be Feb. 11. Judy Dally will present the program and the venue will be announced to members closer to the meeting date.
