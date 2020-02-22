Defiance’s Current Event Club met Feb. 14 in the fellowship hall of St. John’s United Church of Christ. Judy Dally and Robin Small hosted the meeting.
Tables were colorfully decorated with a Valentine’s Day theme. President Barbara Warncke opened the meeting with a Valentine’s Day poem.
Shirley Witteborg of the nominating committee presented the slate of officers for the club’s 2020-21 year. They are: president Susan King, vice president Betty Pickering, secretary Linda Diehl and treasurer Ann Small.
In keeping with the club’s study topic, King presented the program on Dolly Parton, modern day philanthropist.
Parton was described as a songwriter, record producer, film producer, businesswoman, author and philanthropist. The work includes the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly’s Imagination Library. The foundation and library are examples of her work. They were founded in Sevier County, Tenn., in 1995.
The Imagination Library serves the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland. Presently over 1 million children’s books are shipped each month to preschool children around the world.
The next Current Event meeting will be March 13 in GlennPark’s community room, 2429 William A. Diehl Court, Defiance. Pat Squire will be the hostess and Marilyn Buchman will present the program.
