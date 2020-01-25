Cub Scout project
Photo courtesy of Mike Saxton

Cub Scouts and adult leaders of Pack 75, sponsored by St. John Lutheran School PTL, Defiance, recently completed construction of a mounting platform, which allows individuals to easily mount and ride horses, for the Ohio Horseman’s Association. It is currently being used on the Rails to Trails route in Williams County. Scouts on hand for a recent dedication ceremony were, from left: Jameson Agner, Andrew Shaver, Damien Gray-Kramer, Marty Frank, Haiden Shaver and Draeson Leatherman.

