HICKSVILLE — The 21st annual Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Foundation golf outing is scheduled for June 3 at Auglaize Golf Course near Defiance.
The outing will begin at 9 a.m. and entry includes 18 holes of golf with cart, door prizes, drinks and snacks during the outing and a meal at the completion of golf. A silent auction will be held at the event along with a 50/50 raffle.
All proceeds from this event go to the CMH Foundation for future developments/needs at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, which serves rural patients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana.
Sponsors and team entries are currently being accempted and silent auction items are always welcome. For more information, email foundation@cmhosp.com or call 419-542-5896.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.