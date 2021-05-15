HICKSVILLE — The 21st annual Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Foundation golf outing is scheduled for June 3 at Auglaize Golf Course near Defiance.

The outing will begin at 9 a.m. and entry includes 18 holes of golf with cart, door prizes, drinks and snacks during the outing and a meal at the completion of golf. A silent auction will be held at the event along with a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from this event go to the CMH Foundation for future developments/needs at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, which serves rural patients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana.

Sponsors and team entries are currently being accempted and silent auction items are always welcome. For more information, email foundation@cmhosp.com or call 419-542-5896.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments