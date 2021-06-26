The Community Memorial Hospital Foundation golf outing was held June 3 at Auglaize Golf Course outside of Defiance with 18 teams participating in the event. Pictured is the winning team sponsored by Dr. Michael Kooistra which consisted of Dr. Michael Kooistra, Cheryl Kooistra, Ted Durre and Dr. Ken Chaffee shooting a round of 53 overall. Second place was the team from Jim Schmidt Family of Dealerships, consisting of Jim Schmidt, Josh Greve, Jeremy Whitehead and Taylor Brown, while third place went to the McLaren team that included Kirk Ray, Dave Thompson, Jay De Los Reyes and Brian Brown. Individual winners also included Bill Ondrus (longest putt), Josh Greve (closest to pin) and Wendy Hammond (longest drive).
