Discussing the events from The Women’s Giving Circle meeting are, from left: Carol Leach, Women’s Giving Circle board president; Stephanie Lammers, co-founder of The Defiance Dream Center; and Kieu Okuley, owner of Okuley’s Pharmacy and Home Medical in Defiance and Continental.
The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met on Nov. 8 with 13 members in attendance.
It was noted that there will not be a second meeting in November because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Readings on re-enrollment for Sandra Villarreal, Steph Sours and Lynette Willitzer were given with the last being elected to membership.
District #16 meeting in Defiance was changed to Sunday at 12:30 p.m. for lunch and 2 p.m. for meeting.
Prizes were won by Donna Baldin, Mert Grogg and Terri Flory.
The next regular meeting will be Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. for the meeting followed by the annual Christmas party by RSVP only.
* * * * *
The annual educational meeting of the Women’s Giving Circle was held Tuesday with approximately 50 members in attendance. The evening featured fellowship, good food and speakers.
Two retiring members of the Circle’s advisory board, Lea Ann Hayes and Rita Kissner, where honored and thanked for their many years of leadership.
Kieu Okuley, was the first speaker. She talked about the importance of balanced nutrition and how most women don’t eat so that their bodies receive necessary nutrition. She focused on the role of the adrenal glands and how they impact energy levels, the ability to think clearly and to cope with daily stressors. Okuley emphasized the need for female friendships and supporting one another.
Stephanie Lammers of the Defiance Dream Center thanked the members and shared information about the IGNITE program. The Circle supported this program from a gift donated from the estate of long-time Defiance resident and Women’s Giving Circle supporter, Karen Tubbs. Lammers provided photos and stories of young women whose lives have been significantly impacted by their participation in the program which is being piloted with seventh- and eighth-graders from Defiance Middle School.
Giving Circle president, Carol Leach, thanked attendees for their support and reminded them that full membership in the group is only a dollar a day ($365 per year). Friends of the Circle are welcomed by making a donation of any amount. Any woman interested in joining the Women’s Giving Circle of Defiance County should contact womengivingcircledefi@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.