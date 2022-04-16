The April meeting of the Current Event Club was hosted by Marilyn Mallott on April 8, in the fellowship hall of St. John United Church of Christ. Thirteen members and one guest were in attendance.
Susan King passed the president’s gavel to Betty Pickering, who will serve as the president for the 2022-23 club year. Janet Koch of the program committee introduced Robyn Small, who presented her program on American author Anna Quindlen.
Quindlen has had two careers in her life: first, as a journalist and opinion columnist and second as a novelist. Her work has appeared on fiction, nonfiction and self-help best seller lists. Quindlen began her career in 1974 as a reported for the New York Post. She then began to write for The New York Times. Her column for the Times, “Public and Private” won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 1992.
In 1995, Quindlen left journalism to become a full-time novelist. She has written many novels such as “Object Lesson” and “One True Thing.” Her nonfiction works include “A Short Guide to a Happy Life,” “Living Out Loud,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and “How Reading Changed My Life.” She is also the author of two children’s books.
The final meeting of the year will be the annual outing to be held May 20. Club members will travel to Sylvania, visiting the Lathrop House and the Heritage Center Museum.
Committee members organizing the outing are Barbara Warncke and Shirley Witteborg.
