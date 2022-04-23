The VFW Auxiliary post 3360 recently met with president Sharon Washington opening the meeting with 16 members in attendance. Secretary pro-tem Marica Boyd read the minutes of the last meeting which were approved.
Treasurer Christine Taylor read the treasurer’s report and it was filed subject to audit. The audit committee will meet Tuesday afternoon.
The auxiliary is helping put grave flags for Memorial Day, May 7, at 9 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery.
Voted into membership was Patricia Zachrich. The election of officers was held for the 2022-23 year. Among others elected were Marcia Boyd, president; Jenna Karr, Sr. vice president; Carol Ehlinger Jr., vice president; Christine Taylor, treasurer; Roxanne Brown, chaplain.
Openings for other positions still remain if interested leave a message at the auxiliary post.
The next meeting will be held May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Pizza dinner at 5:30 p.m.
