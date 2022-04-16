The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary 372 met Tuesday with 11 members in attendance.
Funeral dinner chairman Kay Kraber thanked the Segur family for the donation to the auxiliary and to the membership for the food donations and the volunteers.
The secretary will read the third and final reading of the revised by-laws at the next regular meeting.
Ann Bidlack gave her resignation for trustee due to health. Get well cards were sent to Ohio State Madam President Pam Kohlrieser, Mary Shaffer and Carla Sharman.
Prizes were won by Betty Ellison, Carla Sharman and Terri Flory.
The next meeting will be held on April 26 at 7:15 p.m. for officers meeting and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.
