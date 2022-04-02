Defiance Eagles Auxiliary 372 met Tuesday with 11 members in attendance.
Kay Kraber thanked the membership for the food donations and the volunteers for the Mansfield funeral dinner. The secretary performed the second reading of the revised bylaws. The auxiliary made a motion to donate $500 to Ohio State Recreaion Park. Thank you cards were received from Deb and Jack Payton, Katie and Cathy Ensign, and Jim and Mary Call. Prizes were won by Betty Ellison and Becky Lawson, LaDonna Call and Kay Kraber.
The next meeting will to be held at 7:15 p.m. for officers meeting and 7:30 p.m. for regular meeting.
