John Swearingen will present a workshop on how to preserve family archives at the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society (DCGS) at 7 p.m. on April 25.
He will instruct genealogists how to keep their family history archives.
During the 10 years that Swearingen has served as the director of the Fulton County Historical Society, he has led the society in the preservation of Fulton County’s historical collections and increased collaboration among the community partner institutions.
Swearingen has a background of working in museums, including among others, his experience as director of exhibits at Lincoln Museum in Fort Wayne.
With this expertise in conserving documents and artifacts, he was able to train interns and volunteers to manage their collections.
Attendees are encouraged to bring an old photo, a document, or diary to the meeting to learn how to preserve them.
DCGS meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St.
The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium.
Visitors are welcome.
