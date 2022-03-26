The March meeting of the Current Event Club, hosted by Carolyn Small was held in the fellowship hall of St. John United Church of Christ. Fifteen members and one guest were in attendance. The tables were decorated with a St. Patrick’s Day theme, shamrock plants were the centerpiece. Cheese cake with Kelly green frosting was served.
President Susan King opened the meeting commenting on the Russia war with Ukraine. Noting, “we as a club are sympathetic to the people of Ukraine and are keeping them in our prayers.”
Janet Koch member of the program committee introduced Betty Bohlmann, who presented her program on Danielle Steel an American writer, best known for her romance novels and is a bestselling author of all time. She has sold almost a billion copies of her novels. Some of her bestsellers are “Invisible”, “Kaleidoscope”, “All that Glitters” and “Passion’s Promise.” Many have been made into movies and TV series. She also writes non fiction and children’s series books. Her book, “His Bright Light”, is about her son’s life and death. She writes six books a year, has been married six times, reared nine children and is worth 400 million dollars. Born in New York city, she now lives in San Francisco and Paris.
The next meeting of the Current Event Club will be hosted by Marilyn Mallott on April 8. Robyn Small will present the program on female American author
Anna Quindlen. The location of the meeting is yet to be determined.
