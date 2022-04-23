The Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met for its April meeting at St. John United Church of Christ. President Carla Hartz welcomed 15 members. In addition, Carol Wines, Northwest district chair and Vicki Lannen, PSI were present as guests.
Sue Baker gave the thought of the day with a quote by Judy Collins. March minutes were approved and the treasurer’s report and the altruistic report were given. The speaker for the evening was Craig Rutter, author of the book “Do What You Do Best: A Life Changing Experience Through Service Learning.”
He explained how he got involved with teaching in a Jamaican school, which included working with various people to start a scholarship program with the help of the United Church of Christ. Rutter has traveled to Jamaica 28 times and has helped 23 students further their education.
In new business, the Ohio Alpha Delta Kappa State convention is April 29-30 at the Quest Center in Westerville. The Northwest Regional Conference registration is due May 1.
The slate of officers for the next academic year was presented. The quartet of presidents who will share responsibilities are Judy Dally, Jan Furnas, Karen Graf and Chris Koran. President-elect is Sarah Torres. The remaining officers are Peg Hahn, treasurer; Sheryl McCoy, secretary; Sue Baker, historian; Sally Snyder, chaplain; and past president Carla Hartz. Carla Hartz cast a unanimous ballot since there was no opposition to any office.
Carol Wines announced that Alpha Gamma will be the host of the Northwest District meeting at the Brandywine Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The next meeting is May 16. The group will meet initially at St. John United Church of Christ then travel to Lily Creek Farms for a program in the therapeutic riding center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.