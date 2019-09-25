Alpha Eta

Alpha Eta member Kate Smolik (left) is shown with guest speaker Kathlyn Walton, a member of Citizens in Action, who was guest speaker at Alpha Eta’s recent meeting.

The members of Alpha Eta held their September meeting at Shoney’s Restaurant in Defiance recently. The speaker for the evening was Kathlyn Walton, representing Citizens in Action (CIA).

Walton spoke about one of the group’s community outreach projects — Birthday Parties in a Bag. CIA, with recommendations from Northwestern Ohio Community Action, supplies families with children ages 3-12 with items needed for a birthday party for eight.

Alpha Eta donated items to go in the Birthday Parties in a Bag, which included cake mix and frosting, candles, plates, cups, napkins, forks and a gift. Kohl’s helps fund the project and assists with packing the bags.

Alpha Eta’s next meeting is at 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Shoney’s. Members should RSVP to Kate Smolik by Oct. 10.

