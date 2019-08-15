La Loteria

The Casarez family has been gathering for the past nine year to celebrate family and friends. Each year a theme is chosen that is carried out in costumes, decor and the food that is served. This year the annual reunion was held July 20 at St. Mary’s Church in Holgate with the theme “La Loteria,” which is a Mexican bingo game played by children. More than 75 family and friends participated this year, some from as far as Mesquite, Texas. Here one of the children takes his turn swinging at the pinata during the event.

