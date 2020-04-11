WEST CHESTER — Former Defiance resident Al Zenz will be celebrating his 93rd birthday on April 13. He served as a scoutmaster for several years with Boy Scout Troop 77 at St. Johns Catholic Church in Defiance.
Friends or family members may drop him a card at 8116 Timbertree Way, West Chester, Ohio 45069.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.