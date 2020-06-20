Friends and relatives of Sharon (Grove) Rathburn are asked to consider sending her birthday wishes for her 80th birthday on July 1.
Cards may be sent to: Sharon Rathburn, GlennPark Senior Living Community, The Inn Room 101, 2429 William A. Diehl Court, Defiance, 43512.
