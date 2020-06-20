CONTINENTAL — Winnow-Arn Unit 541 American Legion Auxiliary, Continental, has announced that Jameson Burriss, Defiance, has received a national American Legion Auxiliary Youth Good Deed Award.
This exerpt is from the application...
In January of 2019, Jameson Burriss attended a school event with his stepfather, Jason, and they won a snow shovel. That snow shovel sparked an idea in the then 11-year-old. He came home and asked if it was alright if he started a snow-shoveling business. Well that idea took off and grew into a business for him, “A Boy & A Shovel.” After a great couple of weekends of snow shoveling, Jameson and his mother, Jen, discussed ways to give back to the community that was supporting him. They decided that giving back a certain percentage of his earnings to different organizations would be a great way to give back. His first donation was to the Defiance Humane Society. He gave $70 worth of food and supplies to help the animals at the shelter.
So as his business was growing, Jameson decided to branch out and offer mowing services, “A Boy & A Shovel & A Mower,” for the season with the idea of picking an organization at the beginning of each month to donate 10% of his earnings to.
Over the course of a year, Jameson has donated $470 to organizations in the area. One that sticks out in my mind is the Defiance Public Library. He was able to donate $90 to the library to help replace DVDs that had been stolen over the previous months. Our family uses the library often to check out movies. Jameson also donated to St. Jude, Alzheimer’s Association, Friends of Felines, Ravens Care back-to-school bash, Neighbors in Need, Christmas for Kids, Trees for Life and Conquer Childhood Cancer Now.
Jameson is hoping that he is able to bless more local organizations in 2020. Jameson is a seventh-grader at Defiance Middle School.
He is the son and stepson of Jen and Jason Fisher, Defiance. He is the grandson of Mike and Connie Fisher, Continental, and the great-grandson of Marge Fisher, Continental.
