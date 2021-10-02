The residents of Brookview Healthcare Center, Defiance, were treated to some surprises in September from two local businesses.

On Sept. 14, Chief Supermarket provided free donuts for the 60 residents to commemorate National Filled Donut Day. Then on Sept. 22, Dairy Queen of Defiance helped residents celebrate National Ice Cream Cone Day by providing free ice cream treats for everyone.

