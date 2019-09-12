The sixth annual Briggs Family Reunion took place Aug. 30 at the home of Doug and Gail Dumire on Flory Road in Defiance. Forty-two family members and friends were in attendance. The oldest family member attending was Kay Rollins, age 85, of Weslaco, Texas. The youngest attending was Madeline Grubb, age 7 months, daughter of Lisa and Mike Grubb of Napoleon.
Good conversation, fun games and a potluck dinner were enjoyed by all. George Briggs offered a prayer and presented family history and updates. Family photographs were taken and everyone’s attendance was recorded.
Those present from Defiance: Deborah Bunge; Sharon Elliott; Gail and Doug Dumire; Jody and Andrew Bender; Matt, Heather, Rylee and Raelyn Dumire; David and Kim Inbody. From Napoleon: Holly and Mike Hershberger; Todd, Christine, Tristan and Travyn St. John; Lynesa and Zoe Shock; Mike, Lisa, Ava, Grayson, Garrett and Madeline Grubb; Erika and Hailey Cook. Others traveling a distance to attend: Ray Hertz of Convoy; Laurie Perez, Tabitha and Lily Young of Fort Wayne; John and Linda Briggs of Battle Creek, Mich.; George and Donna Briggs of Erlanger, Ky.; Jayne and Steve Barnett of Independence, Kentucky; Joe and Liz Wackerly of The Villages, Florida; Kay Rollins of Weslaco, Texas; and Steven Briggs, Phoenix, Ariz.
