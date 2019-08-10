Dennis J. Bott Jr., son of Lindy and Denny Bott, and a 2018 graduate of Defiance High School, graduated from Air Force basic training on July 12, 2019, at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.
He is currently attending tech school at Port Huenerne, Calif.
