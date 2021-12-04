The Defiance County Genealogical Society (DCGS) met on Nov. 22, when Cara Bolley from the Defiance County Public Library told about the library’s MakerSpace with 3D printer, Silhouette Cameo 3, Brother Sewing Machine, Hovercam, Cubiio Laser Etcher and other technology equipment for creative patrons.
Bolley told about a template for making a family tree which can be printed with the resin printer, and upon which 3-D pictures of ancestors could be mounted. She showed samples of personally designed cookie cutters and other objects which had recently been created.
Maker classes at the library are provided for all ages.
There will be no meeting of DCGS in December or January. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28, when Mary Williams will tell about one of her ancestors who was said to be a witch in Salem. Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster Street, Defiance. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
