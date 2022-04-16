Birthday Announcement: Rosemary Nester turns 93

Friday Rosemary Nester of Edon turned 93. Her husband is the late Otis Nester.

Her four sons are Bill (Deb) Nester, Randy (Ruth) Nester, Dave Nester and Milt (Deb) Nester.

Rosemary enjoys spending time with her family, word searches and daily devotional and scripture readings with friends.

Birthday wishes and cards can be sent to 02630 County Road H, Edon, OH 43518.

