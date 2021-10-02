Andrea Rosendaul

Andrea Rosendaul, music therapist, explained to Beta Zeta members the various ways in which she uses music in education and television.

 Photo courtesy of Nan Bretz

ARCHBOLD — Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society Internationl met recently at Northwest State Community College.

President Janet Steffy opened the meeting with a recognition of te 20th anniversary of the 9/11 disaster. Beta Zeta recently collected items for new teachers and delivered them to the various area schools. Programming for the 2021-22 year wil focus on the teheme “Eellness — on the Mend.” The chapter recently received two certificates from the DKG — Ohio State Organizaiton — Gold Key Status and recognition of the chapter’s 80th anniversary.

Following the business meeting, the program for the day was “Music and Medicine: by Andrea Rosendaul. Rosendaul involved members in activities as she explained the various ways in which she has music therapy in her educational and intervention career spanning from preschool through care for the elderly. She noted that music can aid communication, academic endeavors, motor skills and emotional and social development.

Members attending from Beta Zeta were Nan Bretz, Cathy Croninger, Helen Frey, Suzanne Geis, Ann Hange, Millie Holzer, Nancy Hoover, Nancy Miller, Helene Moog, Debra Opdycke, Bretta Pendleton, Kelley Phillips, Judy Rand, Bonnie Sasaki, Charlotte Shrider, Kim Spiess, Janet Steffy, Jan Strauss, Mary Ann Wade, Sharyn Wheeler, Mary Williams and Bev Wittes.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments