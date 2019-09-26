ARCHBOLD — The Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met recently at Northwest State Community College.
A moment of silence was offered in memory of three members recently deceased. The annual budget was presented and discussion of possible projects for the coming year were discussed. Nancy Hoover, Beta Zeta president will be representing the chapter at the state officers’ October meeting in Columbus.
Following the business meeting, Beta Zeta member and CASA advocate, Deb Opdyke, and Dee Custar, advocate coordinator of the Williams County CASA (Court Appointed Speical Advocates) organization, shared information about the CASA program. The advocate coordinates the child’s various contacts and is appointed to be “the one voice of the child” to help the court decide a course for the care of the child. Williams, Henry and Defiance counties utilize CASA appointees.
Decorations for the meeting were prepared by the hostess committee: Nancy Miller, Suzanne Geis and Mary Heisler.
