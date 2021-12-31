Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kapa Gamma Society International met recently at Northwest State Community College.

President Janet Steffy presented to those in attendance her program “Having a happy, healthy holliday! A surprise program!” Including legends and stories of many Christmas symbols. Members were involved in sharing information, crafting, singing and even playing bells.

As a part of the group’s service to the community, members brought toiletries for the women’s shelter of Defiance. The group will also be sending a financial donation to the Adriel Foster Care and Adoption Agency in Archbold. Three copies of “The Giving Tree” were purchased for the appropriate school libraries for Beta Zeta members who have passed this year.

Festive fall decorations were prepared by the hostess committee Sharyn Wheeler.

Members attending from Beta Zeta were: Nan Bretz, Caren Bush, Cathy Croninger, Audrey Eis, Pat Furnas, Suzanne Geis, Ann Hange, Mary Heisler, Nancy Miller, Helene Moog, Judy Rand, Carol Rorick, Bonnie Sasaki, Alice Shaffer, Janet Steffy, Mary Ann Wade, Sharyn Wheeler, Mary Williams and Bev Wittes.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments