ARCHBOLD — The Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met recently at Northwest State Community College.
New program books were distributed and several quotes relating to the theme of the year, “Wellness — Mind on the Mend” relating to laughter is the best medicine were shared by president, Janet Steffy. The hostess committee also reflected the theme with health quotes and painted “inspirational rocks.”
Following the business meeting, Beta Zeta second vice president, Nancy Miller, led the group as each member shared fun anecdotes from their years of teaching. There were plenty of good memories and a great deal of laughter as members reflected on the joys of teaching through the years.
Festive fall decorations were prepared by the hostess committee: Cathy Croninger, Carol Rorick, Judy Rand and Tara Czartoski.
Members attending from Beta Zeta were: Nan Bretz, Cathy Croninger, Tara Czartoski, Helen Grey, Ann Hange, Nancy Miller, Helene Moog, Deb Opdycke, Brett Pendleton, Charlotte Shrider, Janet Steffy, Jan Strauss, Mary Ann Wade, Mary Williams and Bev Wittes.
