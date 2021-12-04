The Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Society International met recently at St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance and hosted the Beta Eta Chapter.
The program for the meeting was presented by Marilyn Slusser, former Ohio State Organization President. Slusser outlined the various grants available through DKG at the state level. She also noted that there are more than 30 different scholarships available at the international level.
Following short business meetings, both chapter joined to celebrate the 82nd year since their founding on Dec. 2, 1939, with singing.
Decorations and a potato and salad bar luncheon were prepared by the hostess committee, Janet Steffy and Mary Williams.
Beta Zeta members in attendance were: Helen Frey, Suzanne Geis, Ann Hange, Nancy Hoover, Nancy Miller Helene Moog, Candi Overmyer, Kelley Phillips, Judy Rand, Bonnie Sasaki, Janet Steffy, Renee Weaver, Mary Williams and Bev Wittes.
