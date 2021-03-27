Beta Zeta bags

Beta Zeta vice president Suzanne Geis presents Bob DeWille, of the Mat Weaver’s Ministry, with plastic bags collected by society members in the four county area. DeWille uses 1,800 bags for each mat and 300 bags per pillow. He has upcycled more than 1 million bags so far.

 Photo courtesy of Nan Bretz

Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met virtually for their March meeting. Members on the Zoom call included: Janet Steffy, Suzanne Geis, Nancy Miller, Helen Frey, Deb Opdycke, Jan Strauss, Bev Wittes, Sandra Honemann, Kelley Phillips, Mary Ann Wade, Kim Spiess, Nan Bretz, Helene Moog, Mary Williams and guest speaker Laura Kamp.

Kamp, who is in charge of professional development at the Four County Educational Service Center, explained the program “Sources of Strength.” The program concentrates on the uplifting of strengths of students before crisis can occur in social and emotional health by developing relationships using adult mentors and student peers.

Following the program, a meeting was held which included a discussion on how the group will recognize first-time teachers this spring and possible ways to distribute information about scholarships available. A special thank you was given to members for their donation of plastic bags for The Mat Weaver’s Ministry which will be made into sleeping pads and pillows for the homeless.

Members were reminded that the Ohio State Organization convention will be virtual on April 9-10 and dues need to be paid by June 1.

