Members of the Ayersville High School Class of 1952 met at Cosmos Restaurant, Defiance, on Sept. 11 for their 69th class reunion.

Class members in attendance were: Mr. & Mr. Marion (Marge) Retcher, Wilma (Peck) Limber, Mrs. Robert Vandemark, Harold Mohr, Veronica (Kunesh) Hastedt, Alton Myers, and Helen (Edwards) Linebrink.

Not present were: Marilyn (Kunesh) Limbaugh, Katherine (Woodward) Bouillion, Marilyn (Marshaus) Roehrs, and Lucille (Hunt) Hammersmith.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments