Guest speaer Erika Buchholtz (left), who spoke on Autism awareness, is shown with ADK member Kate Smolik.

 Photo courtesy of Judy Dally

The Defiance area Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) teacher sorority met recently in person at Defiance Elementary School and via Zoom. Erika Buchholz spoke on autism awareness.

Other recent speakers and the programs presented via Zoom included: Adriana Lopez — Staying Healthy While at Home; Jessica Myers — Defiance County United Way programs impacting our community’s children; and Judy Lymanstall — Habitat for Humanity: The Defiance College experience.

The next meeting of ADK is May 17 at 5 p.m. at the Defiance Elementary School. The Young People’s Theater Guild will provide the program.

