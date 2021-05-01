The Defiance area Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) teacher sorority met recently in person at Defiance Elementary School and via Zoom. Erika Buchholz spoke on autism awareness.
Other recent speakers and the programs presented via Zoom included: Adriana Lopez — Staying Healthy While at Home; Jessica Myers — Defiance County United Way programs impacting our community’s children; and Judy Lymanstall — Habitat for Humanity: The Defiance College experience.
The next meeting of ADK is May 17 at 5 p.m. at the Defiance Elementary School. The Young People’s Theater Guild will provide the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.