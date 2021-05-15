BRYAN — The music of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is coming to northwest Ohio this summer, and area actors, singers and dancers can audition for this musical on Friday from 6-9 p.m., and May 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Arts and Education Center at 325 W. High St. in downtown Bryan.
The musical is Fountain City Festival’s (FCF) 20th summer production, and will be presented July 29, 30, 31, and Aug. 1 at the Arts & Ed Center in Bryan.
“Cinderella” is an updated retelling of the favorite fairy tale with songs by the legendary team of Rodgers and Hammerstein and a story line designed for modern audiences. A Tony Award winning show in 2013, the musical includes extravagant costumes, a masked ball, a royal wedding, and — of course — glass slippers.
Auditions are open to adults and to students who will be in high school this fall. Audition packets are available at Fountain City Festival’s website, fcflive.com. Included is vocal music as well as a link to choreography for the audition. Those auditioning should complete and bring the audition profile and photo release form included in the packet.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is being directed by Denver Henderson; questions may be sent to him at denver@mywcpl.org.
