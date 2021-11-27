The Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 celebrated its 30th anniversary on Nov. 20 with a steak dinner and entertainment, including stories, memories and guest speakers. Among those in attendance were, from left: 2021-22 Department of Ohio State Commander Sara Pierce; AMVETS Post 1991 Commander Jon Rohrs; Royal Hofacker, the last remaining founder of Post 1991; and 2021-22 9th District Commander Russell Koiser.

