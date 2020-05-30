RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Due to the restrictions brought about by COVID-19, this year’s American Legion Buckeye Boys State has been cancelled.
American Legion Post 454 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 454 of Ridgeville Corners would like to recognize area youth selected by them that would have participated in this event. Those young men were: Brecken Garretson, Kevin Keeber and Dylan Hines.
Garretson, a junior at Liberty Center High School, is the son of Shane and Erin Garretson. Keeber, a junior at Tinora High School, is the son of Dave and Kimberly Keeber. Hines, a junior at Antwerp High School, is the son of Ryan and Lori Hines.
American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day intensive education program on Ohio government for high school students where each participant becomes a part of the operation of a local, county and state government. This year’s program had been scheduled to take place June 14-21 on the campus of Miami University, Oxford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.