The members of Alpha Eta will meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 18 in the Defiance Elementary School. Katelyn McCoy, a senior at Miami University, will present her experiences assisting people in Thailand and Ecuador through programs promoted by the university. Plans for the Alpha Eta sponsored vendor event to be held Feb. 15 at St. John United Church of Christ, will be finalized. Members are asked to RSVP to Deb Schlechty by Jan. 11.

