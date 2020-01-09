The members of Alpha Eta will meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 18 in the Defiance Elementary School. Katelyn McCoy, a senior at Miami University, will present her experiences assisting people in Thailand and Ecuador through programs promoted by the university. Plans for the Alpha Eta sponsored vendor event to be held Feb. 15 at St. John United Church of Christ, will be finalized. Members are asked to RSVP to Deb Schlechty by Jan. 11.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Girls basketball spotlight: Napoleon succeeding on and off the court
- Women's basketball: Defense shines for DC against rival Beavers
- Continental school board welcomes new members
- Movie night set in Napoleon
- Walk-in blood drive set
- Chamberlain is Wauseon council president
- Defiance County LEPC meeting set
- Defiance County road opened
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.