The January meeting of Alpha Eta was held at the Defiance Elementary School. The program presented by Sheryl McCoy recounted her granddaughter Katelyn McCoy’s experiences with animals.
Katelyn is a senior at Miami University majoring in zoology and psychology. Katelyn has worked with service dogs in the 4 Paws program, interned at the Fort Wayne Zoo in the African section, and is presently interning at the Columbus Zoo working with giraffes. Her studies at Miami University took her to Thailand and Laos and an experience with monkeys in Ecuador.
The proceeds for Alpha Eta’s vendor and craft event to be held on Feb. 15 are for the annual scholarship and an award that is given to Defiance College women from northwest Ohio majoring in education. The event is in St. John United Church of Christ’s fellowship hall located at 950 Webster St. from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Members should contact Judy Dally concerning their attendance at the Feb. 15 event that starts at 8:30 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ.
