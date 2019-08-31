The members of Alpha Eta, an Ohio chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at Shoney’s, 1880 Jefferson Ave., Defiance. Please RSVP to Peg Hahn by Sept. 12.
Kathlyn Walton, a member of Citizens In Action, will speak about the group’s birthday bag outreach to assist with birthday celebrations for families with children. Alpha Eta members are asked to bring any of the following to the September meeting: cake mix and frosting; foil cake pan (9x13); candles, party plates, cups, napkins, and forks; gift for the birthday child ($10-15, ages 5+); and/or a monetary donation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.