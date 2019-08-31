The members of Alpha Eta, an Ohio chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at Shoney’s, 1880 Jefferson Ave., Defiance. Please RSVP to Peg Hahn by Sept. 12.

Kathlyn Walton, a member of Citizens In Action, will speak about the group’s birthday bag outreach to assist with birthday celebrations for families with children. Alpha Eta members are asked to bring any of the following to the September meeting: cake mix and frosting; foil cake pan (9x13); candles, party plates, cups, napkins, and forks; gift for the birthday child ($10-15, ages 5+); and/or a monetary donation.

