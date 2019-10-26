The members of Alpha Eta held their October meeting at Shoney’s Restaurant. The program for the evening was an ensemble from the Fort Defiance Players cast of “Mama Mia!” singing three selections from the musical.
October is Alpha Delta Kappa month. Alpha Eta is an Ohio chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. Alpha Delta Kappa is an honorary international organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. Alpha Delta Kappa, founded in 1947, was recognized during the meeting with a service honoring the founders of the organization Marion Southall, Marie Neal, Hattie Poppino, and Agnes Shipman Robertson. Alpha Eta was chartered in 1964. Its altruistic projects include providing an award given to a graduating Defiance College senior woman majoring in education from northwest Ohio and a scholarship to a junior woman from northwest Ohio majoring in education at the Defiance College.
Alpha Eta’s next meeting is at the Defiance Elementary School at 8:30 a.m. Nov.16. Members should RSVP regrets only to Kelly Smith by Nov. 14. The speaker for the meeting will be Jamie Walters from the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association.
